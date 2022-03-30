Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu On Her 'Hijab' Comments: I Just Gave My Perspective

Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sindhu’s comments on hijab made it to headlines recently. On Wednesday, Sandhu cleared that as a youth of the nation she simply shared her perspective when she was asked about it. 24 year old Sandhu, who won the pageant earlier this year, said that the matter in question was something she ‘needed’ to address because she firmly believes that one should live the way they want.

"Being the youth of my country, I’m a student of Masters in Public Administration, it's important to have your perspective about anything that's happening around the world," Sandhu said at an event here. A clip of the model-actor went viral on social media last week in which a reporter can be seen asking Sandhu about her views on hijab. The video was part of an event held in Mumbai on March 17 in the honour of the Miss Universe 2021's homecoming.

In her response, she had appealed to society to stop targeting girls, including on the issue of hijab, saying "Let them live the way they choose to." On Wednesday, Sandhu reiterated her views, adding after she spoke out people started suggesting that she was "supporting" the practice of hijab.

"I think I just gave my perspective to it. And at the end of the day, that girl is dominated by the patriarchy system or if that girl is wearing a hijab, that's her choice. Even if she's getting dominated, she needs to come and speak.

"Until she doesn't support herself, how can I support her? And if that's her choice, then that's her choice. Let her live the way she wants to live. We are women of all colours, we are women of different cultures, we need to respect each other... I think we all have different lives, so why do you want to pressurise and dominate somebody else?" she added.

Inputs by PTI