Miss India First Runner-Up Rubal Shekhawat Sets Film Debut With Telegu Feature 'Ey Pilla'

Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up Rubal Shekhawat is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming movie "Ey Pilla".

Rubal Shekhawat
Rubal Shekhawat Instagram: @rubal_shekhawat_

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 8:28 pm

The Telugu-language film also marks the feature film debut of Maadhav Bhupathi Raju, the nephew of south star Ravi Teja.

Shekhawat, 25, shared the news in a post on her official Instagram page along with the film's poster.

"Here the first look my debut film #Eypilla With @maadhav._.bhupathiraju" she wrote in the caption.

Ludheer Byreddy is directing "Ey Pilla", which is produced by Nallamalupu Srinivas (Bujji). Mickey J Meyer will provide the music for the film. 

