Miley Cyrus To Miss Janie's Fund Grammy Party As She Tests Covid Positive

Cyrus' announcement coincides with the release of her first-ever live album, 'Attention: Miley Live', which features new songs 'Attention' and 'You'.

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 12:03 pm

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus says she is "feeling fine" despite testing positive for COVID-19 two days before the Grammys.

"Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high," the 'Wrecking Ball' singer tweeted on Friday, adding, "I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it."

In a subsequent tweet, Cyrus stated that she will be unable to perform at the sold-out fourth annual Janie's Fund event, "which sucks because it's a charity that's super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler."

"I am feeling fine so don't worry about me! Sorry Steven!" she concluded. "We'll have to 'Walk This Way' another time!"

Started by singer Steven Tyler, Janie's Fund aims "to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Steven first gave voice to this cause with his hit 'Janie's Got a Gun,' and his establishment of the fund ensures that these vulnerable girls will have an enduring voice for years to come."

Cyrus' announcement coincides with the release of her first-ever live album, 'Attention: Miley Live', which features new songs 'Attention' and 'You,' as well as prior hit songs including 'We Can't Stop' and 'Where Is My Mind,' as well as 'Wrecking Ball' and 'Nothing Compares.'

Cyrus also performs renditions of songs made famous by other artists, such as Blondie's 'Heart of Glass' Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' and Madonna's 'Like a Prayer.'

In a social media message to fans, the singer and actress expressed her delight about Attention: Miley Live, emphasising that the event was recorded for the album "was curated BY the fans FOR the fans!"

"My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them!" the singer noted Sunday with a clip of the official video for 'Attention'. 

She continued in part, "I asked my audience what songs they'd like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created! From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs "YOU" & ATTENTION!"

The star – who celebrated her 16th 'Hannah Montana' anniversary last month – told her fans, "This isn't just MY live album this is OUR album! My fans & I collaborated on this set list! I asked YOU what you wanted to hear & I put a show together trying to fulfill as many requests as possible! I love you so much!"

"Thank you for all of your loyalty and support over the last 16 years! This record is the least I can do to try and show my appreciation for your dedication! We're in this together forever!" Cyrus wrote.

