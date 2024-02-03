Meera Deosthale Opens Up On Her ‘Courageous’ Role In ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’

Actress Meera Deosthale, who will be soon seen in the upcoming show ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’ has shared insights into her character Nandini, and said that she believes this is a story that needs to be told.

‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’ is a thought-provoking show, following Nandini's journey, who is deeply rooted in tradition but also raises objections to any belief that disregards the dignity of a woman.

This show spotlights the prevailing dowry culture that plagues our society, with Nandini making a powerful demand – “mujhe mera dahej waapas chahiye.”