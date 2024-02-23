The whole story feels so rushed, so fast. It almost feels as if to wrap it up in span of two hours, Tyler Perry has made up these convenient plot twists because of which, there have been many loose-ends. However, those unresolved questions have also been dealt with in such a way that there doesn’t seem to be a hope for a sequel to the movie. There are moments where I found myself getting disconnected from the events happening. But, the biggest let-down was the plot twist towards the end, which came across as extremely random with no backdrop to it. Overall, the movie left me with many questions, with no one to answer those. Talking about Perry in the director’s chair, he has not exactly been able to work his way around the weak plot. While the film maintains a borderline watchable quality, the direction fails to elevate it beyond mediocrity. But for being a part of a genre that’s an ‘erotic thriller,’ there’s nothing thrilling or erotic about this film. The suspense could have been shed light upon more and as for the erotic scenes, well, it made me feel like crawling out of my own skin.