Masaba Gupta Birthday Special: 5 Times She Proved That She’s Truly A Fashion Inspiration With Her Jaw-Dropping Looks

Masaba Gupta and fashion are almost synonymous at this point. Her design aesthetic has been defined as a blend of contemporary and traditional with modernity taking the upper hand. Specializing in ethnic wear for women whilst using silk, chiffon and cotton as well as rich embroidery work, she's noted for her unconventional prints along with feminine drapes and silhouettes.

On the occasion of her 33rd birthday, here are her most stunning looks:

Off-Shoulder Gown

Masaba Gupta Instagram

Masaba looks scintillating in this off-shoulder cream gown with a corset included, that accentuates her curves in a subtle and perfect manner. She chose to go with nude makeup, giving her that elegant and classy look. She definitely looks photo-shoot ready.

Black Corset And Skirt

Masaba Gupta Instagram

Masaba donned a classic, black tube corset paired with a skirt, and gold jewellery and opted for winged eye liner. She made the whole ensemble look Bold and Beautiful whilst making sure that the Black and Gold colours make for the perfect contrast, making her look tantalizing.

High Waist Shorts And Crop Top

Masaba Gupta Instagram

Here Masaba chose a sporty and edgy look, high-waisted shorts paired with a lavender crop top and a zebra print jacket. A studded necklace makes it sporty yet stunning and she finished the footwear with black and white heels. She's also amongst the fittest fashion designers out there.

Brown Bralette Top And Nude Skirt

Masaba Gupta Instagram

Masaba went in for a nude affair, pairing a brown bralette top with a nude skirt. For footwear, she chose brown stilettos, chunky gold jewellery and a glow nude makeup look. Well, it's needless to say that she looks like a million bucks!

Racer Back Blouse And Printed Saree

Masaba Gupta Instagram

Masaba slayed in this printed racer-back blouse paired with a printed cotton saree styling it with a classic bun. She chose minimal makeup, gorgeous jhumkas and a bindi to enhance the desi look. With a true blue desi girl outfit, Masaba looks radiant and has her fans drooling.