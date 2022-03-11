Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Masaba Gupta Admires Her Mother Neena Gupta, Calls Her A 'Survivor'

Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta, who is the love child of Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, was raised as a single mother by the Bollywood actress.

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 1:54 pm

Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta opened up about how she takes inspiration from her mother Neena Gupta. Masaba Gupta was raised by Neena Gupata as a single mother.

Mother-daughter were seen together on the screen when they played themselves in ‘Masaba Masaba’, which aired on Netflix in August 2020. The show, which will soon release its second season, also recreated the incident when Neena Gupta openly asked for work on her Instagram account and was supported in the move by her daughter.

Masaba Gupta praised Neena Gupta’s can-do attitude in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. Asked about one thing that she has imbibed from her mother for life, Masaba said, "Just keep going. I think she has a ‘Never say die’ spirit. I was just telling Sid in the car that she's a survivor. You know, she's someone who's 67 years old, and she's just about starting again, you know. So, I think that age is just a number, and that you should never give up, and never say die. I think that's the one thing I've learned from her."

When asked if her mother's negative experiences in her love life ever impacted her view of it, Masaba Gupta said she believes that "kids should never take on the baggage of their parents." She also said, "Even though she went through whatever she went through, there was always an underlying feeling of gratitude. It's something that I don't think any of us have ever spoken about but there was a serious feeling that but we're so grateful for everything we have, because there was food on the table, there were friends to celebrate our life with. There was work, financially we were sound, and our health was good. So there was always this underlying feeling that we don't have one thing, but we have everything else."

Neena Gupta would be next seen in ‘Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai’ which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa. She will also appear in ‘Vikas Bahl's Goodbye’, which features Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

