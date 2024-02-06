Mark Ronson Says He Will Perform 'I'm Just Ken' At The Oscars Only If Ryan Gosling Joins Him

Speaking to Variety, Mark Ronson said that he would only perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ if Ryan Gosling also participates with him. Ronson is the producer of the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack, and he was also the co-writer of ‘I’m Just Ken.’ He expressed his strong desire to perform the song, but he only wants to do it with the actor. Mark Ronson said, “If Gosling opts not to perform the song live, it appears the song won’t be performed at the show at all.” He also added, “That would be great. Did he confirm it to you? I want to know… it’s my dream! It’s my dream.”