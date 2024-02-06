Mark Ronson Says He Will Perform 'I'm Just Ken' At The Oscars Only If Ryan Gosling Joins Him

Actor Ryan Gosling has been nominated for not one but two awards at the Oscars. The ‘Barbie’ actor has been nominated not only for the Best Supporting Actor but also for the Best Original Song. His ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’ has been nominated for the Best Original Song. Typically, the nominated songs are performed live during the Award Show. Recently, Mark Ronson said that he would only perform the song if Ryan Gosling also joined him.
Speaking to Variety, Mark Ronson said that he would only perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ if Ryan Gosling also participates with him. Ronson is the producer of the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack, and he was also the co-writer of ‘I’m Just Ken.’ He expressed his strong desire to perform the song, but he only wants to do it with the actor. Mark Ronson said, “If Gosling opts not to perform the song live, it appears the song won’t be performed at the show at all.” He also added, “That would be great. Did he confirm it to you? I want to know… it’s my dream! It’s my dream.”
While it is not yet clear if Ryan Gosling will perform his ballad at the Academy Awards, Mark Ronson has made his stance clear. He continued, “No. I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it.” Additionally, there is no confirmation about the song being performed at the Oscars by the producers of the song as well.
Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ is one of the two tracks from ‘Barbie’ that has been nominated for the Oscars. Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For’ has also been nominated in the Best Song Category. It is yet to be confirmed if she will perform the song as well.