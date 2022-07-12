Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Marathi Series 'Mi Punha Yein' Teaser Packs Solid Contemporary Satirical Punch

The teaser of the upcoming Marathi series 'Mi Punha Yein' is out.

Mi Punha Yein
Mi Punha Yein YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 2:01 pm

The teaser of the Marathi political satire web series titled 'Mi Punha Yein' was released on Monday. The storyline of the series is based on the insane world of constantly changing politics through the lens of irony and satire.

The series, directed-written by lyricist-writer Arvind Jagtap, features some of the luminaries of the Marathi entertainment industry like Sayaji Shinde, Upendra Limaye, Siddharth Jadhav, Ruchita Jadhav, and Bharat Ganeshpure. Yash Jadhav has co-directed the series alongside Jagtap.

Commenting on the occasion of the teaser release, Jagtap shared, "We hope the series rises to be an audience favorite. The story is sure to keep the viewers glued with its believable, unbelievable, and absurd situations. 'Mi Punha Yein' is a mirror to the world of politics, in an all-new avatar and we are excited to see the response we get on this."

The series will soon drop on the OTT platform - Planet Marathi OTT. Akshay Bardapurkar, Head and Founder, Planet Marathi OTT said in a statement, "'Mi Punha Yein' is a contemporary political satirical take on the constantly evolving world of politics. Audiences will get a chance to enjoy this kind of political genre, which is less explored, especially on Marathi OTT. It is an addition to our phenomenal slate of originals and unconventional content and we are excited for our audiences to catch the series soon".

The series has been produced by Gautam Koli. Gem Kreations is the series' production company with Ashish Narkhedkar serving as the executive producer. The release date of 'Mi Punha Yein' will be announced soon by the makers.

[With Inputs from IANS]

