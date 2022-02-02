Marathi Film Industry Has Given Some Gems When It Comes To Political Films

Political films have been made in India for a really long time. But if we have to see pan-India, the Marathi film industry has somewhat mastered the art of political films. Over the years, we have seen a number of Marathi films that shed light on recent political events or the lifestyles of politicians hit the theatres.

Such political films are always enjoyable to see. Let's have a look at some of these films down below:

‘Saheb’

Actors Amol Kolhe, Mohan Joshi, Ramesh Bhatkar, Aniket Kelkar, Sanjay Mohite, Prajakta Kelkar, Suchit Jadhav, Sonal Awahad, and others appeared in filmmaker Vilas Kamble's political drama. As we all know, political figures in Maharashtra are called 'Saheb', but the filmmaker has given the phrase a fresh twist in this movie. 'Saheb' is presented as a Robin Hood figure who steals from the unjustly wealthy and donates the proceeds to the underprivileged. Amol Kolhe has done an excellent job in the film. This film has an intriguing plot and is hence worth seeing.

‘Sarkarnama’

Actors Dilip Prabhavalkar, Yashwant Dutt, Ajinkya Dev, Sukanya Kulkarni, Ashwini Bhave, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Prateeksha Lonkar, Sharvari Jamenis, Milind Gunaji, Yatin Karyekar, Nandu Madhav, Makrand Anaspure, and Upendra Limaye appeared in this political drama directed by filmmaker Shrabani Deodhar. The film depicts day-to-day politics as well as political corruption. It's about a builder's illicit job, a cement controversy, and so forth. The film effectively highlights the hardships that the regular man faces as a result of unscrupulous politicians and builders. All of the characters are ideal for their respective positions. The film's narrative style captures the audience's attention. As a result, this film is well worth seeing.

‘Samna’

Actors Mohan Agashe, Nilu Phule, Shriram Lagoo, Smita Patil, and Vilas Rakate starred in filmmaker Jabbar Patel's political thriller play. This film was chosen for the 25th Berlin International Film Festival. 'Samna' shed light on rural Maharashtra politics. The plot focuses on the topic "What happened to Maruti Kamble?" Maruti Kamble (Mohan Agashe) is a soldier who returns home from combat disabled and tries to expose Dhonde Patil's corrupt tactics, and after this occurrence, he mysteriously disappears; what happens next is worth seeing. Each character in the film gets a thumbs up for their performances and edgy banter. As a result, it became a landmark film in the Marathi cinema industry.

'Sinhasan'

'Sinhasan,' directed by Dr. Jabbar Patel and written by Vijay Tendulkar, is one of Indian cinema's harshest political dramas. Nilu Phule, Arun Sarnaik, Shriram Lagoo, Mohan Agashe, Reema Lagoo, Nana Patekar, Usha Nadkarni, and others appeared in it. The narrative demonstrates how reckless and greedy politicians are, ignoring the wants and conditions of the average man. This film is the most realistic depiction of nefarious politics. As a journalist, Nilu Phule merits special recognition. 'Sinhasan' is a satire on the Congress party, which ruled Maharashtra at the time. Mohan Agashe, who plays MLA Bhudhaji, has done an excellent job in the part. The film is in black and white, yet it brilliantly depicts all hues of Indian politics and society.

‘Vazir’

'Vazir,' directed by Sanjay Rawal, was released in 1994. Ashok Saraf, Vikram Gokhale, Ashwini Bhave, Ila Bhate, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Kuldeep Pawar, Chandrakant Gokhale, Kusum Deshpande, Sayaji Shinde, Sudhir Joshi, and others appeared in it. This political thriller centres around how far one may go to become chief minister. It's about Purushottam, the Chief Minister's assistant, and how he deviously marries Kamal, who has been sexually assaulted by four men, in order to promote his political dream of becoming Chief Minister. The film depicts the face of crooked politics.