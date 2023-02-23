Manul Chudasama Steps Into Tunisha Sharma's Shoes For 'Alibaba'

TV actress Manul Chudasama has been roped in as the female lead in the show 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'. The actress spoke about her character of Princess Marjeena and how she will make it look fresh and different from the previous one which was played by the late actress Tunisha Sharma.



She said: "I feel incredibly blessed to have bagged the opportunity. It is a privilege to play the character of Marjeena, who has a massive fan following. I am excited to bring a fresh perspective to this role, and I am grateful to the makers for entrusting me with it."



The actress made her debut on TV with 'Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan'. Later was seen in 'Tenali Rama', 'Brij Ke Gopal' opposite Paras Arora among others.



The story of 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2' will have a twist, and it is shown that Princess Mariam has a new face and her name is Princess Marjeena.



Although the actress is excited about her new project she is nervous also as it is not easy to make the audience connect with a new face and also getting into the skin of the character is also challenging.



"I am also a bit nervous as this brings a huge responsibility on my shoulders. I hope that I can fulfill the expectations of the audience and do justice to this character. I hope the fans keep showering their love and support," she concluded.



'Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2' airs on Sony SAB.