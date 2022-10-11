Mansi Bagla: ‘Forensic’ Was Announced Much Before ‘Cuttputlli’, Technically Akshay Kumar’s Film Shouldn’t Have Been Made

Producer Mansi Bagla is best known for her maiden project ‘Forensic’, a crime thriller directed by Vishal Furia and starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte as the main lead. She talks about plagiarism that usually happens in Bollywood as she got few responses from people that Akshay Kumar's ‘Cuttputlli’, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar happens to be quite similar in plot to her film ‘Forensic’ on Zee5.

Sharing about the same Mansi Bagla tells, "‘Forensic’ was announced much before ‘Cuttputlli’. Technically, ‘Cuttputlli’ shouldn’t have been made as one didn’t make simple and basic research, that it had similarities with ‘Forensic’. ‘Forensic’ isn’t just a project, it’s a film which is done with an ample amount of research and hard work. I feel a good film will make you a star but a big star doesn’t guarantee a good film."

Well, ‘Forensic’ was released in June and it was adapted from the Malayalam film of the same title whereas Akshay Kumar's ‘Cuttputlli’ which was released in September this year is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Ratsasan’, which starred Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead.

Sharing her thoughts on a lot of Hindi remakes of south films being made these days she says, "The thoughts are simple, people copy success but 'Nakal Mein Bhi Akal Honi Chahiye'. I don’t mind when people get inspired and make something but copying thoroughly is something uncomfortable scenario for me. If we intend to copy by chance then copy someone with gratitude and good intent and give credit. Definitely, south has good content at the moment. It’s a matter of phase and time."

On the work front, Mansi Bagla has a biopic with Sushmita Sen and a film ‘Sirf Ek Friday’ starring Avitesh Shrivastava and Mahesh Manjrekar in the pipeline.