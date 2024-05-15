Manoj Bajpayee Says With 'Bhaiyya ji', North Indians Will Get 'Proper Representation' On Screen

On 'Bhaiyya ji' being his 100th film, Manoj shared: "It was director Apoorv Singh Karki who came to me while we were shooting in Lucknow, and he told me that it will be my 100th film. I was surprised. When you look back, you see that it was never an easy journey. But God has been very very kind. He has shown me some failures, but he has also given me a lot of positivity and strength to carry on."