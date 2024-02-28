The actor continued to talk about how the role of Ramchandra Siras affected him. He said, “It will always remain a very special film. It was lauded all over the world. It was even mentioned in the Supreme Court. Most of all, ‘Aligarh’ got me a lot of respect. The character in ‘Aligarh’, Ramchandra Siras corrected me. It improved me as a human being. I was not Manoj Bajpayee when I was doing ‘Aligarh’. I was Ramchandra Siras. I felt his spirit guiding me.”