Actor Manish Goel, who has marked his comeback on television after three years with ‘Kyunki…Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’, has opened up on his cameo role, calling it a different and unique idea for him as an artist.

Manish was last seen in the 2020 show ‘Hamari Wali Good News’. In the drama ‘Kyunki…Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’, he is playing Dhiren, who has already passed away.