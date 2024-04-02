Mani Ratnam Used To Lie About Group Study With Friends, Instead Went To Watch Movies

Mani Ratnam said: “Before I got into films I was just a cinema-goer, because I liked this world of films. I never thought I would choose cinema as a profession. I just used to go theatres every Friday and tell my parents that I’ll be away for group study with my friends but I would be in theatres watching a movie during that time. I probably knew just a bit more about the film that was being played on the screen compared to the guy who was sitting next to me. I would know about the peripherals as to who made the movie, who gave the music or who handled the camera.”