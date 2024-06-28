In the same conversation, Bedi recalled that she became so popular as a sports anchor that she stopped getting acting offers. However, she also mentioned that anchoring was not easy, and she used to get harshly criticized. But she also revealed that Sony did not let her read what people were saying about her. The presenter continued, “We didn’t have social media, where you could see people’s comments at that time. We did have internet, but not like now. Sony kept me away from all this. They said, ‘You are not allowed to know what people are saying’. They shut all that out for me.”