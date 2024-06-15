Mandira Bedi has finally opened up about the loss of her husband. The popular actor and television presenter lost her husband, Raj Kaushal, to a cardiac arrest in 2021. In a recent interview, she opened up about her husband and spoke about how she has been dealing with the grief in the past years.
In a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Mandira Bedi revealed that the first year after her husband Raj Kaushal passed away was ‘very hard.’ She talked about how she navigated through the first birthday, anniversary, Diwali, and other celebrations with difficulty as she processed her emotions. She also revealed that she dived straight into work to deal with her grief.
Bedi said, “There are moments when we remember him because of a song. I’ve done the therapy I’ve needed to, but there are times I still do it. As human beings, we are always a work in progress… What I can do now is talk about it. It makes me emotional, but I can. There was a time I couldn’t. But I won’t break down… I started working two months after it happened… I have to support my family and myself. I need to do it for my children.”
Talking about her grief, she mentioned that she is a ‘work in progress.’ She revealed that she is finally ready to sell Kaushal’s car after she held on to it for emotional reasons. The actor continued, “It’s a work in progress. I’ve dealt with the bulk of it, but for the rest of my life, I’ll always grieve him. One thing I still can’t do is that I can’t listen to Kishore Kumar's music.”
Bedi and Kaushal had tied the knot in 1999.