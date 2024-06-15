Bedi said, “There are moments when we remember him because of a song. I’ve done the therapy I’ve needed to, but there are times I still do it. As human beings, we are always a work in progress… What I can do now is talk about it. It makes me emotional, but I can. There was a time I couldn’t. But I won’t break down… I started working two months after it happened… I have to support my family and myself. I need to do it for my children.”