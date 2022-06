365 Days Without You: Mandira Bedi On Husband Raj Kaushal's First Death Anniversary

Actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi on Thursday posted a heartfelt message on social media remembering her husband, director Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary.

Kaushal, known for films such as 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo', died last year following a heart attack. He was 50.

Bedi and Kaushal, who tied the knot in 1999, have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

On the work front, Bedi had last year hosted the third season of 'The Love Laugh Live Show', a celebrity program on Romedy NOW.

[With Inputs from PTI]