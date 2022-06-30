Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
365 Days Without You: Mandira Bedi On Husband Raj Kaushal's First Death Anniversary

It has been a year since Raj Kaushal's death and Mandira Bedi shared an emotional post on Instagram

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 3:23 pm

Actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi on Thursday posted a heartfelt message on social media remembering her husband, director Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary.

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal is no more

Kaushal, known for films such as 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo', died last year following a heart attack. He was 50.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bedi and Kaushal, who tied the knot in 1999, have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

On the work front, Bedi had last year hosted the third season of 'The Love Laugh Live Show', a celebrity program on Romedy NOW.

[With Inputs from PTI]

