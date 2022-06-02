Mammootty To Play The Lead In Dino Dennis's Debut Directorial

Mollywood actor, Mammootty will play the lead role in Dino Dennis’s upcoming thriller movie. Dennis is the son of veteran scriptwriter, Kaloor Dennis.

According to Etimes, the film is said to be mounted on a huge budget and is being backed by the same production house that produced actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Kaapa’ and Tovino Thomas’s upcoming ‘Anveshippin Kandethum’. The news was announced by production controller, NM Badusha, via his social media.

The cinematography will be handled by Namish Ravi who is known for his work in ‘Kurup’ and ‘Luca’. More details about the project are expected to be announced soon by the makers.

Kaloor Dennis, has penned down scripts of many classics like ‘Koottinilam Kili’, ‘Prathijnja’, ‘Kodathy’, ‘Marupuram’, ‘Karthavyam’ and ‘Vayal’. The expectations of the Dino Dennis debut directorial have boosted among the audience since the announcement of Mammootty being the lead. This is because of his successful ventures recently and also an impressive upcoming films line-up.

Mammootty will be seen in filmmaker Nissam Basheer’s ‘Rorschach’ which is also a thriller film. The makers recently unveiled the first look poster which went viral.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final instalment of Mammootty’s CBI franchise, ‘CBI 5: The Brain’ will stream on OTT from June 12.