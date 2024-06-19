Art & Entertainment

Mallika Sherawat Says ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Required Her To Step Out Of Comfort Zone, 'Wipe Away Make-Up'

Actress Mallika Sherawat recalled playing an Afghani character on the 2010 American series 'Hawaii Five-0' and said that the role required her to step out of her comfort zone and wipe away the make-up.

Mallika Sherawat
Mallika Sherawat Photo: X
Actress Mallika Sherawat recalled playing an Afghani character on the 2010 American series 'Hawaii Five-0' and said that the role required her to step out of her comfort zone and wipe away the make-up.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the sets of 'Hawaii Five-0', an action police procedural series revolving around a special police major crimes task force in Hawaii, operating under the governor's command. In the post, Mallika, who essayed the character of Farah Khan in the show, wrote: “As an actress, playing an Afghani character on the American series Hawaii Five O was a refreshing and profoundly rewarding departure from the usual glamorous roles typically offered.”

She continued, “This role required me to step out of my comfort zone, wipe away all the make up and embrace a character whose life experiences and struggles are vastly different from the typical portrayals of luxury and ease.” Talking about her work, Mallika, who made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with ‘Jeena Sirf Merre Liye’, was last seen in the comedy-drama ‘RK/RKay’, directed by Rajat Kapoor. The film also features Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Kubbra Sait.

