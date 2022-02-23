Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Malayalam Actor Kottayam Pradeep Dies Of A Heart Attack At 61

Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep breathed his last on Thursday. The news of his death was announced on Twitter by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Actor Pradeep KR Google

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 9:06 pm

Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, also known as Kottayam Pradeep, died of a heart attack on Thursday (February 17). He was 61 years old. Pradeep, who began his acting career at the age of 40 in 2001, primarily played comedic roles and had appeared in over 70 films.

In his condolence message, Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Pradeep was a one-of-a-kind actor who made even minor roles memorable with his spontaneous style. Several actors, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, as well as Prithviraj Sukumaran, paid their respects to the late actor on social media.

Pradeep’s fans commented on the tweets. A fan commented, “Such an affable actor... RIP #kottayampradeep sir (sic).”

Another fan wrote, “Totally devastated to hear this. Malayalam film industry has faced huge losses irreplaceable during recent times...RIP (sic).”

During his early years, the late actor worked as a junior artist, mostly in non-speaking and uncredited roles. He got his first big break in the film 'Ee Nadu Enale Vare,' directed by IV Sasi.

He was in several films, including ‘Rajamanikyam’ and ‘2 Harihar Nagar’. ‘Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu’, ‘Oru Vadakkan Selfie’, ‘Life of Josutty’, ‘Kunjiramayanam’, ‘Welcome to Central Jail’, ‘Amar Akbar Antony’, ‘Adi Kapyare Kootamani’, and ‘Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan’ are among his best works.

Pradeep was also named Best Supporting Actor for his work in various roles at the 2nd Asianet Comedy Awards in 2016.

