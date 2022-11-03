Malaika Arora To Urfi Javed To Rakhi Sawant – Perennial Favourites Of Bollywood's Paparazzi

There are stars and superstars in Bollywood who are followed by millions of admirers because of their repertoire of work. But there are others who enjoy tremendous popularity owing to their pictures and reels circulated on social media by the paparazzi of Bollywood. Here is a list of perennial favourites of the shutterbugs who remain in the limelight all the time.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is a well-known name in the Indian television industry. She has worked in popular serials of Sony TV and Star Plus but she shot to fame with MTV Splitsvilla Season 14. Urfi Javed is a favourite of the paparazzi because of her attire and statement. Wherever she goes in Mumbai, the camera follows her like an obsessed admirer.

Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora, who came into the limelight by making a reel on Tiktok's viral video, Kachcha Badam, continues to appear in Punjabi music albums. She made her mark with the Lock Up reality show. Arora, who is seen in the music videos of Saregama, is another favourite of the paparazzi.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for her dance performances in Hindi films over the last two and a half decades. She is best known for the songs like Chaiyya chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan and Munni badnaam hui with Salman Khan. Malaika also appears in the role of judge in various TV reality shows. The paparazzi follow her to her yoga classes, gym and airports. Tidbits about her love life always hit the headlines.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant, popular for doing item numbers in Hindi cinema, has been quite controversial for her statements over the years. Be it reality shows like Bigg Boss, Rakhi Ka Swayamvar or rhetoric about contesting elections, she always provides spicy content to video journalists.

Poonam Pandey

Model-actress Poonam Pandey is known for her bold avatar in Hindi cinema. Her social media posts and photos often go viral. Known for her controversial statements, she once promised to go naked if the Indian cricket team won a match. She may not have done anything substantial in the world of cinema and TV, but she remains a hot favourite of the photographers. Whenever she is spotted at an event, gym, yoga class or airport, the paparazzi make a beeline for her.

Ananya Panday

Actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday is often a target of trolls over the nepotism issue. Her films may not have done wonders at the box office, but she has emerged as a much sought-after star on social media because of the constant interest of the paparazzi in her. She never fails to oblige them with her statements that are invariably lapped up by the trolls on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. After doing a few mediocre films early in her career, Janhvi Kapoor has consolidated her position in the film industry with her performance in films like Gunjan Saxena. She too is a hot favourite of the paparazzi who follow her to her gym, bank, events, or airport.

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is yet another favourite of the paparazzi. Popular for her candid statements on TV shows like Koffee with Karan, she is religiously followed by the paparazzi whenever she steps out of her house.