Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Malaika Arora: Marriage Was Never A Hinderance

Actress Malaika Arora talks about her marriage at while being at an early stage in her career, many years after her divorce with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan.

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 5:03 pm

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and actress Malaika Arora were married in December 1998. They got divorced in 2017 and are now co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan. Arora began her career in 1998 as well, and in a recent interview, she discussed whether her marriage has ever been a hindrance to her career. Malaika Arora denied that her early marriage harmed her career, instead claiming that it "enhanced" her life. Arora also said in the interview that her "glamorous" persona redefined concepts like marriage and pregnancy, making them "look glamorous." Malaika Arora discussed her early marriage and pregnancy with Namrata Zakaria on her podcast, 'Tell Me How You Did It'.

Arora on the topic of her marriage being a hinderance in her career in any way said, "My answer would be 'no'. It's never, ever been a hinderance. It never was a hinderance. I'm proof of that. Not in any way has it come in the choices that I've made. Being married, or when I was married, or when I decided to have a child, I don't think any of it had any bearing on my professional life. People around me had a lot more to say, but it didn't have any bearing on my professional life."

Arora talking about having a child while working said, "Back then, there were very few of us who were married with kids. Very, very few. Nobody would take that plunge. Now, of course, it has changed; women are married, with kids, working through (pregnancies), and after."

In 2017, actress Malaika Arora and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan announced their separation. Arora has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor since 2016, and the two are frequently seen exchanging cute pictures on social media.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan Arjun Kapoor
