The actor said, “Kabhi bhi release ho sakti hai, film mein aisa kuch hai nahi ke release rok dein (The movie doesn’t have anything in it that could cancel its release, it can be released any time). I feel because of the elections everything is stopped. What I’d heard from the producer is that they were in talks, and it was supposed to be released. But according to me, this film is going to pass the test of time; there are some films like ‘Satya’, and this is one of them.”