Art & Entertainment

Makarand Deshpande Has THIS To Say About The Delayed Release Of Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man' In India

In a recent interview, Makarand Deshpande speculated why 'Monkey Man' has not yet been released in India. The actor was positive that the film will be made available in India soon.

Advertisement

X
Makaran Deshpande in 'Monkey Man' Photo: X
info_icon

After his phenomenal performance in ‘Razakar: The Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad’, actor Makarand Deshpande has started trending on social media for his role in ‘Monkey Man.’ The international audience who have seen the film have praised the actor for his acting prowess. The film has not been released in India yet. Multiple reports have stated multiple reasons for this delay. In a recent interview, the actor revealed what he thinks might be the reason for the delay in the release of ‘Monkey Man’ in India.

In a conversation with Lallantop Cinema, Makarand Deshpande talked about ‘Monkey Man’ and his experience of working with Dev Patel. Talking about why the film has not been released in India yet, the actor speculated the reasons. He said that the upcoming elections might be the reason why the film has not yet been released in the country.

Advertisement

The actor said, “Kabhi bhi release ho sakti hai, film mein aisa kuch hai nahi ke release rok dein (The movie doesn’t have anything in it that could cancel its release, it can be released any time). I feel because of the elections everything is stopped. What I’d heard from the producer is that they were in talks, and it was supposed to be released. But according to me, this film is going to pass the test of time; there are some films like ‘Satya’, and this is one of them.”

Deshpande also talked about how he wanted to opt out of the film. However, Dev Patel was not ready to listen to no for an answer. The actor also praised how Patel was focused when he donned the hat of a director. He continued, “He knew what he wanted, but he also didn’t know.”

Advertisement

Starring Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher, and Makarand Deshpande, ‘Monkey Man’ revolves around the story of a man avenging the murder of his mother. The movie marks Patel’s directorial debut and Dhulipala’s Hollywood debut.

Dev Patel In A Still From ‘Monkey Man’ - YouTube
‘Monkey Man’ Trailer 2 Review: Dev Patel’s Action-Packed Film Is Filled With Chills And Thrills

BY Prateek Sur

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team In Thomas Cup Action
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress To Take Decision On Amethi, Raebareli In 24-30 Hrs; Milind Deora To Not Contest LS Polls 1st Time In 20 Yrs
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India