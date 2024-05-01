After his phenomenal performance in ‘Razakar: The Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad’, actor Makarand Deshpande has started trending on social media for his role in ‘Monkey Man.’ The international audience who have seen the film have praised the actor for his acting prowess. The film has not been released in India yet. Multiple reports have stated multiple reasons for this delay. In a recent interview, the actor revealed what he thinks might be the reason for the delay in the release of ‘Monkey Man’ in India.
In a conversation with Lallantop Cinema, Makarand Deshpande talked about ‘Monkey Man’ and his experience of working with Dev Patel. Talking about why the film has not been released in India yet, the actor speculated the reasons. He said that the upcoming elections might be the reason why the film has not yet been released in the country.
Advertisement
The actor said, “Kabhi bhi release ho sakti hai, film mein aisa kuch hai nahi ke release rok dein (The movie doesn’t have anything in it that could cancel its release, it can be released any time). I feel because of the elections everything is stopped. What I’d heard from the producer is that they were in talks, and it was supposed to be released. But according to me, this film is going to pass the test of time; there are some films like ‘Satya’, and this is one of them.”
Deshpande also talked about how he wanted to opt out of the film. However, Dev Patel was not ready to listen to no for an answer. The actor also praised how Patel was focused when he donned the hat of a director. He continued, “He knew what he wanted, but he also didn’t know.”
Advertisement
Starring Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher, and Makarand Deshpande, ‘Monkey Man’ revolves around the story of a man avenging the murder of his mother. The movie marks Patel’s directorial debut and Dhulipala’s Hollywood debut.