Did You Know Makarand Deshpande's Scenes Were Cut In SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'? Actor Reveals Why

While we saw veteran actor Makarand Deshpande play a role in SS Rajamouli’s hit 2022 film, ‘RRR,’ did you know that some of his scenes from the film were edited out? In a conversation with Lallantop Cinema, he has disclosed why that is.
The reason behind this was due to scheduling conflicts stemming from delays. The prolonged schedule made it challenging for him to continue, despite enjoying his time on set. He lamented losing some scenes due to the delays, which could have enhanced his role.
“It was such a mammoth film that its schedules were affected by many things, COVID, rain… So, it became difficult… Initially, I had a terrific time shooting for the film. But then, because the schedule was stretched a lot, it started becoming difficult for me. I lost out on some scenes also because of the dates. Otherwise the presence would have been better. But an actor can only do his bit, what gets edited, you can’t really…” he said.
Advertisement
The actor-writer further revealed that everyone on set was shocked when they saw him without his usual messy hair-do and moustache. He recalled, “They kept looking at me, because I had cut my hair! It was for some role, so my hair was short and there was no moustache! Ram Charan had come, he said, ‘I have seen ‘Satya’ and I am a huge fan of yours. They told me you are coming so I came to meet you.’ It was very sweet of him.”
The actor, who thought that he had been roped in for his unique looks, was told by the filmmaker that he was cast because of his talent and versatility.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Deshpande is currently basking in the success of his latest venture ‘Monkey Man.’ And in the same conversation, he revealed that the Dev Patel-directorial will be released in India in the near future.