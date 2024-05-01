Did You Know Makarand Deshpande's Scenes Were Cut In SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'? Actor Reveals Why

The actor-writer further revealed that everyone on set was shocked when they saw him without his usual messy hair-do and moustache. He recalled, “They kept looking at me, because I had cut my hair! It was for some role, so my hair was short and there was no moustache! Ram Charan had come, he said, ‘I have seen ‘Satya’ and I am a huge fan of yours. They told me you are coming so I came to meet you.’ It was very sweet of him.”