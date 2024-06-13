Art & Entertainment

Mahir Pandhi, Anjali Tatrari, Puneet Issar Reflect On Their Journeys As 'Vanshaj' Completes A Year

The lead actors of 'Vanshaj', Mahir Pandhi, Anjali Tatrari, and Puneet Issar, have expressed their gratitude as their show celebrates its one-year milestone.

Mahir Pandhi
Mahir Pandhi Photo: Instagram
Reflecting on their journeys, they described the experience as fulfilling. Speaking about the same, Mahir, who plays Digvijay Mahajan, shared: "Portraying DJ, a villainous character, has been incredibly fulfilling, allowing me to explore new dimensions as an actor." "It's heartwarming to see the love and acceptance from our audience, even for a negative character like DJ. I take immense pride in being part of a show that has in the last one year entertained viewers with its compelling storytelling," added Mahir.

Anjali, who plays Yuvika, said: "Challenging patriarchy and portraying Yuvika over the last one year has been both rewarding and fulfilling. I think I have manifested this show, as three months before I started shooting for 'Vanshaj', I had the opportunity to visit Rishikesh with my mother and prayed to Ganga Maa to call me back." "It felt like a wish granted when I signed the show and learned that the initial shoot was scheduled in Rishikesh. Building Yuvika's character from scratch has been a challenging yet fulfilling experience. The love and recognition from fans are overwhelming, and it's heartening to know that people now recognise me as Yuvika."

Puneet, who essays the role of Bhanupratap Mahajan, commented: "Vanshaj is like a rock among TV serials, standing tall and unshaken through all storms. As we celebrate one year of the show, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team, co-actors, and crew. "Playing Bhanupratap has been an incredible journey, and I am proud to be part of a show that consistently delivers powerful and engaging storytelling. Here's to many more milestones and continued success," he added. 'Vanshaj' airs on Sony SAB.

