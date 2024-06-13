Mahir Pandhi, Anjali Tatrari, Puneet Issar Reflect On Their Journeys As 'Vanshaj' Completes A Year

Anjali, who plays Yuvika, said: "Challenging patriarchy and portraying Yuvika over the last one year has been both rewarding and fulfilling. I think I have manifested this show, as three months before I started shooting for 'Vanshaj', I had the opportunity to visit Rishikesh with my mother and prayed to Ganga Maa to call me back." "It felt like a wish granted when I signed the show and learned that the initial shoot was scheduled in Rishikesh. Building Yuvika's character from scratch has been a challenging yet fulfilling experience. The love and recognition from fans are overwhelming, and it's heartening to know that people now recognise me as Yuvika."