Madhuri Dixit Performing Garba To Shreya Ghoshal’s Melodious Voice – 5 Reasons Why ‘Boom Padi’ Is The Garba Anthem Of The Year

The festive season is here, and we think it should be all about celebrating with loved ones. ‘Boom Padi’ is the perfect track to make you start feeling excited about hitting the garba grounds already. This recently-launched energetic song from Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming movie ‘Maja Ma’ has been topping the charts, for all the right reasons. The fast beats and sheer energy of the song along with the lovely lyrics are sure to add cheer and joy to your celebrations during the upcoming Garba season.

Here are 5 reasons why ‘Boom Padi' is the Garba anthem of the year and why you must listen to it right now!

Spreading Joy All Around

The name of this song, Boom Padi, when translated into English, means ‘spreading love and cheer’. Well, once you listen to this song and watch the music video, you’ll realize that the title is more than fitting. The song is energetic and peppy enough to make the listeners start moving their hips. This upbeat Garba number is definitely not something you want to miss out on!

Madhuri Dixit’s All-New Avatar

It’s an absolute delight to see Madhuri Dixit, performing a dance number. She has managed to mesmerize fans and audiences every time with her expressions and effortless dance performance time and again. Boom Padi happens to be her first-ever Garba performance on screen and once again she has managed to make her fans go gaga.

Family Time = Fun Time

The music video of Boom Padi is a great testament to the saying ‘the more, the merrier’. We not only get to see Madhuri Dixit show off her moves here, but also her on-screen kids Ritwik Bhowmik and Srishti Shrivastava joining her and perform garba. Boom Padi is a song which signifies family coming together for a fun time with loads of positive energy and dancing to spread happiness.

Garba On Boom Padi Just Hits Different

Worldwide, Boom Padi has earned the appreciation and love of countless fans. Within the span of a few days from the release, this song has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube. People have also showed their love for the song on different social media sites like Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag ‘#BoompadiwithMadhuriDixit’, as they match steps with the dancing queen on reels. You too can match her steps by following this reel:

The Backbone Of Boom Padi

The real stars of any song are the ones who have created the song such as the composer, the singers, the lyricists, and the choreographers. This energetic song is sung by revered singer Shreya Ghoshal and the versatile Osman Mir. The song is composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan and written by Priya Saraiya. The song is beautifully choreographed by Kruti Mahesh with authentic Garba steps and a catchy hook step which the viewers will definitely fall in love with.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Maja Ma’ is a light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama featuring Madhuri Dixit in a never-seen-before role. The film boasts of a very talented ensemble of cast and crew members including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Simone Singh, Rajit Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Ninad Kamat and Malhar Thakar. It releases on October 6.