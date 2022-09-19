Madhur Bhandarkar Talks About Why He Chose To Make 'Babli Bouncer'

National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar says he wanted to make a comedy and a slice-of-life film and that is how 'Babli Bouncer' happened to him.

Talking about directing a subject like this, Bhandarkar says: "I am a very humorous person in real life. It's just that after 'Chandni Bar', people assumed that I love to do dark cinema. But when I got 'Babli Bouncer', I wanted to make a comedy, slice of life film."

He added: "I felt I wanted to showcase a world of bouncers. It's an interesting world and how these people come from their villages. On top of that, after the first pandemic hit us so badly, I felt we really need a comedy film that people can watch with their family."

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, 'Babli Bouncer' is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

'Babli Bouncer' releases on September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.