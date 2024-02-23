Replying to Bhandarkar, Chakraborty praised the director. He said, “I have known this man since his young age. He used to sell video cassettes. My wife would call him and say, ‘Madhur, I need this cassette,’ and he would come. Now look, this man is a five-time National Award winner. This only happens when your dream comes true. I always tell people that your dreams should come true. Hard work and all will happen, but dreams should come true.”