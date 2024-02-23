Earlier this month Mithun Chakraborty was in the news when he was rushed to the hospital. The actor complained of chest pain and weakness and was hospitalized for that. While the actor is doing well now and has sprung back to work, director Madhur Bhandarkar met the veteran actor. The director shared updates about the actor’s health with his fans.
Madhur Bhandarkar took to his Instagram to share a video and a few pictures with Mithun Chakraborty from the sets. In the video, Bhandarkar is seen sitting next to Chakraborty. He says, “I am in Kolkata on the sets of ‘Shastri’, and I am with one and only - the great Mithun Chakraborty, Mithun da.”
Replying to Bhandarkar, Chakraborty praised the director. He said, “I have known this man since his young age. He used to sell video cassettes. My wife would call him and say, ‘Madhur, I need this cassette,’ and he would come. Now look, this man is a five-time National Award winner. This only happens when your dream comes true. I always tell people that your dreams should come true. Hard work and all will happen, but dreams should come true.”
The director shared the video and wrote, “I met @mithunchakrabortyofficial in #Kolkata and was thrilled to see him back on set, in great health. My bond with Mithunda dates back to my teen years when I used to deliver video cassettes. He has always been a source of courage and inspiration. #fanboy #MithunChakraborty”
Chakraborty was hospitalized on February 10 after he experienced chest pain. He was released from the hospital after he received the required treatment. In January, the actor received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian film industry.