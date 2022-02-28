Madhu Chopra Reveals Why Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Are Yet Undecided On Their Baby Name

At the start of 2022, actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband actor Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The news of their first child went viral in no time, with fans, well-wishers, and their film fraternity congratulating them with lots of love.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra expressed her joy to the media on becoming a grandmother. Priyanka Chopra's mom along with brother Siddharth Chopra recently made an appearance for their clinic’s 14th anniversary. Madhu Chopra, on interacting with media, according to ETimes, said, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother).” She also added, “I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy.”

When the media asked if they had come up with a name for their little one, Madhu Chopra shared that the name has not been decided yet. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now).”

Upon the baby's arrival, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, took to their Instagram handles to announce the big news. They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (sic).”