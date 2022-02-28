Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Madhu Chopra Reveals Why Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Are Yet Undecided On Their Baby Name

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby into their lives via surrogacy. The actress' mom Madhu Chopra reveals why they have not yet decided the baby's name.

Madhu Chopra Reveals Why Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Are Yet Undecided On Their Baby Name
Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 2:59 pm

At the start of 2022, actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband actor Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The news of their first child went viral in no time, with fans, well-wishers, and their film fraternity congratulating them with lots of love.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra expressed her joy to the media on becoming a grandmother. Priyanka Chopra's mom along with brother Siddharth Chopra recently made an appearance for their clinic’s 14th anniversary. Madhu Chopra, on interacting with media, according to ETimes, said, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother).” She also added, “I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy.”

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Opt Out Of 'Jee Le Zaraa' For Motherhood?

Celebs Wish Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas On Welcoming A Baby Via Surrogacy

Before Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas, Other Celebs Who Opted For Surrogacy

When the media asked if they had come up with a name for their little one, Madhu Chopra shared that the name has not been decided yet. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now).”

Upon the baby's arrival, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, took to their Instagram handles to announce the big news. They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (sic).”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Instagram Social Media Priyank-Nick Baby Celebrity Baby Bollywood Actress Surrogacy Names Parenting Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes