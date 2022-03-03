Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp: Contestants And The Controversies That Got Them On The Show

Actress Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' debuted on ALTBalaji and MX Player on Sunday night. 'Lock Upp,' billed as the most courageous prisoner reality show, would put players in severe situations where they must complete tasks to obtain basic necessities.

As Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut promised, the contestants are all "controversial celebrities" and most have been in the news for not the best reasons. From Munawar Faruqui to Poonam Pandey, here is a list of Ranaut's show participants and the controversies that brought them there.

Have a look at the participants and know about who they are and what they do:

Munawar Faruqui

When a BJP MLA's son accused him of hurting religious sensibilities in one of his stand-up shows, the stand-up comedian was sentenced to a month in prison in Indore in January 2021. Later that month, Bengaluru Police rejected permission for his stand-up comedy gig in the city, sparking protests from Hindu right-wing groups.

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey made her cinematic debut in 2013 with 'Nasha.' She filed a complaint against her long-term partner Sam Bombay shortly after they married on September 1, 2020, alleging him of molestation, threats, and assault on her. Later that month, he was arrested. She was later arrested in a porn racket case.

Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal was last seen on 'Shaadi Mubarak,' she filed a police complaint against her then-husband, actor Karan Mehra, accusing him of physical violence and having an extramarital affair. Mehra refuted the charges, claiming she fabricated her injuries because he refused to pay her alimony.

Babita Phogat

Babita Phogat, a wrestler, is one of the less controversial contenders. She originally featured in the dancing reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' alongside her now-husband Vivek Suhag after winning gold in the women's freestyle 55 kg division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She was paired with Poonam.

Chakrapani

President of Akhil Bharath Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani will also be locked in Kangana Ranaut's jail. He had blamed the slaughtering of animals and non-vegetarian eating habits for the coronavirus outbreak. Known as Chakrapani Mahraj, he made headlines during the initial days of the coronavirus pandemic for his 'gomutra party.'

Kaaranvir Bohra

Kaaranvir Bohra rose to prominence with 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and was most recently seen in 'Naagin' with Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and Anita Hassanandani. Bohra also appeared on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 12.'

Saisha Shinde

Designer Saisha Shinde came out as transgender in early 2021. Swapnil Shinde was her prior name. She has frequently opened out about her hardships in numerous social media postings and interviews over the last year.

Sara Khana

Actress Sara Khan also appears on the show. She previously appeared on Bigg Boss 4 and married Ali Merchant on the show. However, they divorced after only a few months.

Sidharth Sharma

Siddharth Sharma featured in reality shows like 'Big F' and 'Splitsvilla'. He also played Ranbir Chowdhary in ALT Balaji's online series 'Puncch Beat.'

Tehseen Poonawala

'Lock Upp' is not the first screen appearance for lawyer and activist Tehseen. Earlier, he participated in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 13.'

Anjali Arora

Influencer Anjali Arora enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She has starred in several Punjabi music videos. One of her famous music videos is Temporary Pyar.

Payal Rohatgi

Payal Rohatgi, a former 'Bigg Boss' competitor, has appeared in a few films and television series. A complaint was filed against her last year for allegedly using offensive language in a video circulated on social media against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi. In addition, in 2019, Rohatgi was detained by Rajasthan police for allegedly making disparaging remarks about former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma was also a participant in Splitsvilla. He is known for his shayaris and loud personality. Kangana Ranaut made fun of him quite many times on the premiere night.