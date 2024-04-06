Liked 'The Impossible Heir'? Here Are 7 Popular Revenge K-Dramas That You Can Binge-Watch To Fill The Void

Revenge dramas have time and again immersed viewers in a world filled with betrayal, deception, and emotional turmoil. When it specifically comes to K-Dramas, this genre has soared to the top, with many well-known and heard-of dramas having revenge as their underlying theme. From narratives ranging from personal vendettas to societal injustices, these revenge Korean dramas offer a captivating exploration of the lengths one can go to in order to seek redemption.
One such recently concluded revenge K-Drama was Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘The Impossible Heir,’ starring Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, and Hong Su-zu. The way the show garnered immense viewership is a prime example of how popular this genre is.
So, in case you watched ‘The Impossible Heir’ and are not ready to get out of the fictional vengeful world, here’s a list of seven revenge K-Dramas that are extremely popular, and can make for a fruitful binge-watching experience.
1. ‘Itaewon Class’ (2020)
The story revolves around an ex-convict who establishes a street bar in the posh area of Itaewon, all the while plotting revenge against the family accountable for his father’s tragic demise. Starring Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung, and Kwon Nara, the series is available to stream on Netflix.
2. ‘Vincenzo’ (2021)
The story revolves around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who seeks to retaliate against an unrivalled conglomerate group for its wrongdoings and unfair actions. Starring Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin, and Kwak Dong-yeon, the series is available to stream on Netflix.
3. ‘My Name’ (2021)
The story follows a woman who decides to join a drug crime gang in order to find out who’s behind the death of her father and ends up becoming the gang’s mole within the police force, assuming a different identity. Starring Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun, the series is available to stream on Netflix.
4. ‘Taxi Driver’ (2021-Present)
The story centres around a former captain of the 707th Special Mission Group, now employed as a taxi driver for a secret company that provides revenge-call services to clients who have been wronged, helping them in seeking vengeance. Starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin, Bae Yoo-ram, Esom, and Shin Jae-ha, the series is available to stream on Netflix.
5. ‘Revenge of Others’ (2022)
The story revolves around a shooting champion who refuses to accept her twin brother’s alleged suicide, prompting her to transfer to his school in order to seek revenge and find out the truth as the police close in on the case. Starring Shin Ye-eun and Lomon, the series is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
6. ‘The Glory’ (2022-23)
The story follows a former victim of school bullying who seeks revenge on her abusers by accepting a job as a homeroom teacher at the elementary school attended by the bully leader’s child. Starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-il, the series is available to stream on Netflix.
7. ‘Marry My Husband’ (2024)
The story centres on a woman who, after accidentally being murdered by her husband, who had an affair with her best friend, travels back in time ten years, only to find herself granted an opportunity to change the course of her life. Starring Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, and Song Ha-yoon, the series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
So, which of these series has piqued your interest the most? Do share your thoughts with us.