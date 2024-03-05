'Like Flowers In Sand' Actress Kim Bo-ra Set To Exchange Wedding Vows With Filmmaker Jo Ba-reun In June

Popular South Korean actress Kim Bo-ra is embarking on a new chapter in her personal life, alongside her long-time beau and director Jo Ba-reun. In a heartfelt announcement made on March 5 by the actress’ agency, Noon Company, a statement was passed that the two are set to have a June wedding!
The statement, as per Soompi, read, “We are sharing joyful news regarding noon company actress Kim Bo-ra. Actress Kim Bo-ra is getting married in June. Her fianceé Jo Ba-reun is a film director, and after a three-year relationship based on trust and faith, they have arrived at the beautiful result of tying the knot.”
“The wedding will be held in private with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances. We ask for generous support and blessings toward Kim Bo-ra who is at the starting line of a new journey, and please also show lots of interest and affection for actress Kim Bo-ra who will continue to greet you with great projects,” the statement concluded.
Kim Bo-ra, born in 1995, made her debut as a child actress in the drama ‘Wedding’ in 2005 and gained international fame through the highly-acclaimed series ‘SKY Castle’ in 2018. She will next be seen in the upcoming web series, ‘Death to Snow White.’ On the other hand, Jo Ba-reun, born in 1989, is a film director known for clinching the Korean Fantastic Short Film Award at the 21st Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, back in 2017. His directorial works include notable films like ‘Gang’ (2019) and ‘Slate’ (2020).
As per a source close to the couple, the two first crossed paths when they collaborated on the 2021 film ‘The Ghost Mansion.’ The horror-mystery movie was helmed by Jo Ba-reun, and it starred Kim Bo-ra.
Despite the six-year age difference, their relationship beautifully thrived, and fans are now eagerly awaiting their wedding pictures!