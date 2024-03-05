'Like Flowers In Sand' Actress Kim Bo-ra Set To Exchange Wedding Vows With Filmmaker Jo Ba-reun In June

Kim Bo-ra, born in 1995, made her debut as a child actress in the drama ‘Wedding’ in 2005 and gained international fame through the highly-acclaimed series ‘SKY Castle’ in 2018. She will next be seen in the upcoming web series, ‘Death to Snow White.’ On the other hand, Jo Ba-reun, born in 1989, is a film director known for clinching the Korean Fantastic Short Film Award at the 21st Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, back in 2017. His directorial works include notable films like ‘Gang’ (2019) and ‘Slate’ (2020).