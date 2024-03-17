Lee Woo-ri Dies At 24: Rising Voice Actor, Known For 'Genshin Impact', Passes Away

The Korean voice acting community is mourning the sudden loss of Lee Woo-ri, known for voicing characters in the Korean dubs of ‘Genshin Impact’ and ‘Case Closed.’ The rising star tragically passed away at a young age of 24.
His fellow voice actor Lee Dal-lae took to her social media handle to share that Lee Woo-ri had passed away on March 14.
In mourning for her young colleague, Dal-lae wrote, “[Lee Woo-ri’s] fellow voice actors and the others who knew him are all having a hard time hiding our sorrow at the sudden and tragic news of his death. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, I am sharing the final news of the departed with the fans who loved and cared for him.”
She further added, “To all the fans who love voice actor Lee Woo-ri and remember his acting, I ask that you pray together with us for my colleague Woo-ri to rest comfortably in eternal peace,” as per translations by Soompi.
The exact cause of his demise has not been disclosed. Moreover, it has been stated that the funeral arrangements will remain private, with only close family and friends attending to pay their respects in an intimate setting.
Lee Woo-ri embarked on his journey as a voice actor in 2021, debuting with ‘Tooniverse’ at the age of 21. His talent caught the attention of the entertainment agency, CJ ENM, which made him the youngest male professional voice actor ever to be accepted. Over his three-year career, Lee lent his voice to a diverse range of characters in renowned animated series such as ‘Crayon Shin-Chan,’ ‘Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō,’ and ‘The Haunted House.’ Additionally, he also provided his voice to popular games like ‘Cookie Run: Kingdom,’ among a few others.
The entertainment industry has truly lost a budding talent. May he rest in peace.