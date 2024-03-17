Lee Woo-ri Dies At 24: Rising Voice Actor, Known For 'Genshin Impact', Passes Away

Lee Woo-ri embarked on his journey as a voice actor in 2021, debuting with ‘Tooniverse’ at the age of 21. His talent caught the attention of the entertainment agency, CJ ENM, which made him the youngest male professional voice actor ever to be accepted. Over his three-year career, Lee lent his voice to a diverse range of characters in renowned animated series such as ‘Crayon Shin-Chan,’ ‘Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō,’ and ‘The Haunted House.’ Additionally, he also provided his voice to popular games like ‘Cookie Run: Kingdom,’ among a few others.