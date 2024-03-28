Lee Sun-kyun's Family Faces Another Loss As The Late 'Parasite' Actor's Father Passes Away

The entertainment industry worldwide was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of renowned actor Lee Sun-kyun, who died of apparent suicide in December 2023. His untimely death occurred amidst ongoing legal investigations into drug abuse allegations. He took his own life, leaving behind his grieving family, including his wife-actress Jeon Hye-jin, and their young sons.
Not long after the actor’s demise that StarNews reported on March 27 that Lee Sun-kyun’s father had passed away due to old age. His name and his age are not known as of yet. His family and friends will gather for the wake to pay their respects.
This news comes as another tragic loss to the family of Lee Sun-kyun, who are still grappling with the profound grief of losing the ‘Parasite’ actor not long ago. Adding to their challenges, the family is currently entangled in legal proceedings related to both the previous drug case as well as the circumstances surrounding Lee Sun-kyun’s passing. This additional burden further complicates an already difficult time for them, especially for Jeon Hye-jin, who was reportedly extremely close to her father-in-law.
For those who are not aware, in October 2023, Lee Sun-kyun was accused of being involved in drug usage, which led him to take rounds of the law enforcement authorities multiple times. All of it finally concluded tragically on December 27 of the same year, when Lee Sun-kyun was found dead inside his car in a park in Seoul. His unexpected passing left behind a wave of grief among his loved ones and fans alike. Soon after, many industry professionals in South Korea urged for an investigation to look further in his death to “discover the truth, request media outlets to delete articles that do not fit their function as media, as well as urge authorities to revise the law to protect the human rights of artists.”
May Lee Sun-kyun and his father both rest in peace.