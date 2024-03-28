Lee Sun-kyun's Family Faces Another Loss As The Late 'Parasite' Actor's Father Passes Away

For those who are not aware, in October 2023, Lee Sun-kyun was accused of being involved in drug usage, which led him to take rounds of the law enforcement authorities multiple times. All of it finally concluded tragically on December 27 of the same year, when Lee Sun-kyun was found dead inside his car in a park in Seoul. His unexpected passing left behind a wave of grief among his loved ones and fans alike. Soon after, many industry professionals in South Korea urged for an investigation to look further in his death to “discover the truth, request media outlets to delete articles that do not fit their function as media, as well as urge authorities to revise the law to protect the human rights of artists.”