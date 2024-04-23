Lee Joo-bin Shares Insights On Her Role As Cheon Da-hye In 'Queen Of Tears': Didn't Think Of Her As A Villain

Since its premiere in March, the K-Drama ‘Queen of Tears’ has captured the hearts of viewers, and garnered immense domestic and international popularity. Co-directed by Kim Hee-won and Jang Young-woo, this romantic comedy features Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun in main roles.
While these two are undoubtedly stealing the spotlight, the show’s supporting stars are no less. One of them is popular actress Lee Joo-bin, who has taken on the role of the antagonist Cheon Da-hye. In a recent interview with Esquire Korea, the actress shared her insights on portraying the negative character and her experience in that role.
Lee Joo-bin, who debuted in the film industry in 2017, admitted feeling nervous about acting alongside her senior co-stars. Despite her initial apprehension, the actress demonstrated her dedication to her craft with determination by actively engaging in dialogue rehearsals with the acclaimed stars who also helped her out.
She plays the role of Cheon Da-hye, who marries the CEO of Queens Mart, which is a part of a conglomerate, that’s run by his family. In the show, she seems to have a villainous aura to her character. Justifying it, she said, “I put in so much effort to become Da-hye, and since I’m the one acting her out, Da Hye’s actions and thoughts all feel like they make sense so I didn’t necessarily think of her as a villain.”
Humourously, the actress admitted that after watching the past few episodes of the show, she She came to realize the full extent of the misdeeds carried out by Da-hye. “Oh my goodness, you’re not a good person. Let’s live better, Da-hye,” she said, as translated by Allkpop.
‘Queen of Tears’ focuses on a married couple who navigate various challenges while maintaining their affection for each other amidst a cascade of overwhelming crises, including divorce. The show has gone on to become the highest-rated drama in tvN history.