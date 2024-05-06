Late 'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun's Unreleased Works Pose Dilemma For Distributors

The other project, ‘Heaven: To the Land of Happiness’ is about the story of a soldier embroiled in a history-altering event, alongside a lawyer who fights to save him. Lee Sun-kyun played the role of the soldier entangled in the incident that left an indelible mark on modern history. As he concluded filming for the project, he stated, “It was a challenging project in many ways. I want to present a memorable work to the audience for a long time to come. I had a joyful and grateful time working with the director, excellent actors, and staff.”