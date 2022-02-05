Lata Mangeshkar’s Condition Stable: Asha Bhosle

Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit on January 8 with mild symptoms. Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated once more after recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia previously. She was taken off the ventilator support on January 27 after showing signs of improvement. The Bharat Ratna awardee has now been placed back on.

Mangeshkar's condition is "stable," according to her sister, singer Asha Bhosle, who paid her a visit at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this evening.

According to a doctor treating Mangeshkar, her health has deteriorated and she has been placed back on a ventilator. "Lata Mangeshkar didi is in Breach Candy Hospital, in the ICU. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment," Dr.Samdani told reporters outside the south Mumbai hospital.

Mangeshkar, who began her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages, is regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers.

The Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, have all been bestowed upon the singer, also known as Melody Queen of India.

Among those who paid a visit to Lata Mangeshkar at the hospital were here sister and singer Asha Bhosle, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray, Supriya Sule, and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.