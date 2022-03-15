Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar Paid A Homage At BAFTA 2022

Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians, died as a result of multiple organ failures on January 6th. She was 92 years old.

BAFTA pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 2:30 pm

Lata Mangeshkar was honoured in the 'In Memoriam' segment of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards 2022. (BAFTA). The award presentation, hosted by actor-comic Rebel Wilson, took place on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall.

In her honor, the British Academy represented the music icon as "an Indian playback singer, who recorded an estimated 25,000 songs for more than 1,000 Hindi films over a career spanning 70 years".

They also mentioned she was the first Indian musician to appear at the Royal Albert Hall in 1974.

"Her film credits list is vast, but notable songs featured in Anamika (1973), Aasha (1980), Dil Se.. (1998) and Rang De Basanti (2006). In 2001, she was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna," the tribute ended.

Fans took to social media to express their gratitude to the BAFTAs, writing, "As anyone who follows the Indian film industries would know, her loss is irreplaceable."

The BAFTAs also recognised late Bollywood star Dilip Kumar for his contributions to the film industry.

Lata Mangeshkar died in February after being hospitalised for several weeks. After testing positive for Covid, she was transferred to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in early January. The singer was hospitalised to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and treated for Covid and pneumonia. Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with state honours after her death.

'The Power Of The Dog' was the big winner at the BAFTA awards, winning Best Film and Best Director for Jane Campion. Will Smith was named Best Actor for his portrayal in 'King Richard.' Ariana DeBose, who starred in 'West Side Story,' won Best Supporting Actress, completing her perfect sweep of the awards season.

