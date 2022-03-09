Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Lata Dutta Bhupathi Had Turned Down 'The Matrix' To Take Care Of Her Ailing Mother

Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi in a recent interview opened up about turning down a role in 'The Matrix' to take care of her ailing mother. She also spoke about her experience in the film industry and being typecast at one point.

09 Mar 2022

Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi recalled being offered a role in The Matrix franchise in 2001, but having to decline due to her need to care for her ailing mother.

In an interview with Hindustan Times Bhupathi said, “It was a tough time. I hadn't even started out in Bollywood. But I was very clear what I wanted in life. Everything else came second, I just had to be with my mother at that time. I did not even think twice and came back to India. And, it wasn’t like I came here thinking we have Bollywood (as a backup, since I gave up on a huge Hollywood opportunity). I just had to be with my mother at the time since she was extremely unwell.”

It's unclear which ‘Matrix’ film Bhupathi was offered a part in, but it's likely that it would have been a character in ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ or ‘The Matrix Revolutions’, both of which were released in 2003.

The Miss Universe Winner went onto mention about a time when she felt type-casted in the industry.

She added, “There was a point in my career where I felt I was getting typecast. I was only doing roles that either demanded glamour or was comedy. I found that though I was good at comedy. However, there was a lot more that I had to offer, than just doing the same thing over and again. That is what gave me the confidence to take the opportunity to step back and rediscover myself.”

Bhupathi recently won an award for her performance in ‘Bell Bottom’ starring actor Akshay Kumar. ‘Hiccups and Hookups’, ‘Hundred’, and ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ were among her other credits.

