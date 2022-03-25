The Covid-19 situation is getting better throughout India, the restrictions have been eased considerably. However, on Friday, news regarding actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi testing positive for the coronavirus surfaced. The latest update says that her Mumbai residence has been sealed following the positive diagnosis for Covid-19. In the past few months, BMC has not sealed many areas, however, they have now put a notice at Bhupathi’s residence.



According to the report of Etimes, Bhupathi’s residence has been declared a’ micro containment zone’. Based on information from Pinkvilla’s source, only Bhupathi has tested positive from her family. There is no official announcement from the actress stating that she has contracted the virus.



Bhupathi’s recent post on Instagram was for wishing, her friend and former actress, Celina Jaitly’s twins. She shared a picture of Jaitly’s twin sons in Spiderman costumes and wrote, “Then and Now!! 4 to 10 and these two handsome spiders are still rocking it!!!.” She went on to wish the twins happy birthday. Check out her post below-



Bhupathi’s recent appearance was in 'Bell Bottom'. She played the role of Indira Gandhi and was almost unrecognisable in that look. Bhupathi is now slowly working towards coming back in front of the camera.