Art & Entertainment

Laal Singh Chaddha: First Song Titled 'Kahani' Released

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a much awaited release of actor Aamir Khan. The first song from the movie has been released on April 28.

Aamir Khan Instagram/ @aamirkhanproductions

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 10:59 pm

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been keeping the fans curious ever since he said on Instagram that he will be sharing ‘a Kahani’ with his fans.

The actor kept his promise and posted the first song from his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ titled ‘Kahani’ on April 28. The enchanting song is sung by Mohan Kannan, composed by Priam and lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Khan then asked for the reaction in his caption. 

Khan has been teasing his fanbase via the handle of Aamir Khan Porductions and on April 27, he even posted an update saying that in less than 24 hours fans will know what the ‘Kahani’ is about. 

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official remake of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks.

The Advait Chandan directorial is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Khan will once again share screen space with his ‘3 Idiots’ co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

The movie will also make Hindi debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled to release on August 11. 

