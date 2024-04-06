Art & Entertainment

Kunal Kemmu's 'Madgaon Express' Earns Rs 20 Crore In Two Weeks

Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut "Madgaon Express" has amassed Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Friday.

The comedy, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, was released in theatres countrywide on March 22.

Upon its debut, "Madgaon Express" had received positive reviews and earned Rs 7.16 crore in its opening weekend.

"The film has paved a solid journey at the box office. After closing the first week on a fantastic note, it held excellent in week two, and after making Rs 71 lakh on the second Monday, it went on to collect Rs 65 lakh on Tuesday, Rs 62 lakh on Wednesday, and Rs 60 lakh on Thursday, closing the two weeks total with impressive numbers of 20.33 crores," the makers said in a press note.

"Madgaon Express" follows the journey of three childhood friends — played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes wrong.

Kemmu, whose acting credits include “Kalyug”, “Go Goa Gone” and “Lootcase”, has also penned the story of "Madgaon Express".

The movie features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam as well.

