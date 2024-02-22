Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple is known for sharing adorable snippets from their life on social media. In a recent interview, Kemmu opened up about how terrified he was to meet Khan’s parents. He revealed that the first meetings were intimidating.
Speaking to Raj Shamani, Kunal Kemmu opened up about meeting Soha Ali Khan’s mother and brother for the first time. Kemmu revealed that Saif Ali Khan had complimented his biceps when he met him. He said that he met Saif for the first time at a friend’s place where they caught up to play pool.
The actor said, “You’re always more nervous to meet the parents, and in her household, everybody is a champion. The first time I met Saif bhai was, we used to play pool at a friend’s place. Bhai and his friend came together, and we met for the first time while playing pool. And the first thing he noticed about me was, ‘You’ve got good biceps’. I remember he was the coolest person. It was too early for him to ask me what my intentions were, but he just chilled with us. He’s just such a nice person in general, and we’ve spent so much time together, we hardly ever talk about films. He has vivid interests, and he wants to know what your interests are and talk about those.”
While Kemmu’s meeting with Saif was comforting, he revealed that meeting Sharmila Tagore was intimidating. Recalling the experience, he said, “The most intimidating was meeting Amma. Dad was also pretty cool, but I was just intimidated anyways, even though he’s pretty sweet. I remember Amma didn’t make eye contact with me for the longest time. Her questions weren’t directed at me. She asked, ‘So, what do you do?’ looking at a magazine. That was the first meeting. In the second meeting I got eye contact, and then we became really cool.”
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan exchanged vows in 2015 after they dated for a couple of years. The couple has a daughter together, Inaaya Naumi.