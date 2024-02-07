During a podcast appearance on ‘Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum,’ Nanjiani went on to applaud his cast and crew and stated that he had “the best time doing that movie and I realized this is how work should feel like.” Soon after, he stated that, “when that movie came out and the reviews weren’t good, that was very, very tough for me and I realized that too much of how I’m evaluating what I want to do is based on the result of what other people think of it.”