Krushna Abhishek Opens Up On Quitting 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Says ‘Mera Bhi Show Hai Wo, I Will Be Back Again’

Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek, a couple of days ago, mentioned that he and the team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have taken a "small break" from each other. "For a time being me and the Kapil Sharma team have taken a small break. I have no personal grudges with Kapil Sharma as he is a lovely human being. As of now I have to see how things work out,” he had said.

Now clarifying the rumours surrounding his exit. Krushna has reportedly said recently that there is no rift between him and Kapil, as is being speculated. “Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaa rahe hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa ho gaya waisa ho gaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about Kapil and me. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again),” Krushna mentioned.

Well, we cannot wait to see him on the show again.

However, it was earlier reported that Krushna has quit the show because of his fees.

Coming to the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the comedian is back with his show, which will be on air from September 10 with all new formats and many new characters. He wrapped up the third season on June 5 with the ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ cast, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Post that, the entire team went on a tour to Canada.