Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Krishna Shroff On Brother Tiger Shroff: We Never Work Out Together

Krishna Shroff On Brother Tiger Shroff: We Never Work Out Together

Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. We recently spoke to his sister Krishna Shroff on how people keep comparing her to Tiger Shroff. Also, do the two ever work out together? Well, read on to find out.

Krishna Shroff And Tiger Shroff
Krishna Shroff And Tiger Shroff Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 5:00 pm

Tiger Shroff turned 33 today. Ever since he made his debut, he has been one of the most popular action stars. His fitness levels are insane. But, if there is one person who can match up to his levels of fitness, it’s none other than his sister Krishna Shroff.

While Krishna Shroff has been away from showbiz, she has her own MMA and fitness chains which are at the top of their respective business verticals. Talking to Prateek Sur recently, Krishna Shroff spoke up about how people keep comparing her with Tiger Shroff, whether or not she works out with him and whether she too can shake a leg just like her brother.

Excerpts from the short and sweet candid chat:

How often do you work out with Tiger Shroff?

We never work out together; however, he’s always on call whenever I need any advice or assistance regarding my training and nutrition. It’s an in-built cheat code, so I lucked out that way.

Does he inspire or rather motivate you?

Growing up with Tiger and having him around me has been a major motivation in itself. Watching him has inspired me to push myself more each day in order to achieve my goals and where I want to be.

He is a lot into dance as well, as a form of fitness. Do you also dance?

I basically have two left feet.

Do you get bothered when people start comparing you to your brother?

It used to bother me a lot, but now I take the comparison in my stride. If I’m being compared to Tiger Shroff, a superhuman of a being, then I’m definitely on the right path and doing something right.

