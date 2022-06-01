Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
KK Performed His Classic 'Pal' Hours Before His Death

KK put up an electrifying performance of his1990s hit right before he passed away on May 31.

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 11:03 pm

On Tuesday, hours before his death, the ageless song 'Pal' filled the air at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha as singer KK staged his final performance.

As per NDTV, as the singer delivered an exciting rendition of this 1990s song, the audience waved their cellphones with flashlights turned on and sang along, "Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal, Kal yaad aayenge ke ye pal..." 

The musician could be heard churning out his various songs at the concert, including "Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai," in videos published online. "Pal," KK's debut album, was widely acclaimed in 1999.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, commonly known as KK, died yesterday after collapsing at a hotel where he was staying, just hours after his last performance.

Many others on social media shared clips from his last concert, recalling him as their childhood idol whose songs had a lasting impact on their high school and college years.

KK Singer KK Singer Death Krishnakumar Kunnath Death Krishnakumar Kunnath Singer Death Bollywood Singer
