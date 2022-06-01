KK Performed His Classic 'Pal' Hours Before His Death

On Tuesday, hours before his death, the ageless song 'Pal' filled the air at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha as singer KK staged his final performance.

As per NDTV, as the singer delivered an exciting rendition of this 1990s song, the audience waved their cellphones with flashlights turned on and sang along, "Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal, Kal yaad aayenge ke ye pal..."

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.



Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

The musician could be heard churning out his various songs at the concert, including "Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai," in videos published online. "Pal," KK's debut album, was widely acclaimed in 1999.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, commonly known as KK, died yesterday after collapsing at a hotel where he was staying, just hours after his last performance.

Many others on social media shared clips from his last concert, recalling him as their childhood idol whose songs had a lasting impact on their high school and college years.