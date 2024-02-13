“I have learned one thing: never give up on your dreams. It does not matter if anybody believes in you or not, what matters is do you believe in yourself? The rest will eventually fall into place,” she says, adding, “I always wanted to be on screen as a kid but I never thought I could never make it. I come from a very poor and conservative family and I didn’t even have the audacity to dream so big. But I did dream, and today, it’s a reality.”