The winner of the reality show ‘KINK’ (‘Kiss Ishq N Konnections’) Varsha Hegde says that, for her, dreams have always been the motivating force behind her actions. She says that her efforts and achievements inspire her to do better.
“I have learned one thing: never give up on your dreams. It does not matter if anybody believes in you or not, what matters is do you believe in yourself? The rest will eventually fall into place,” she says, adding, “I always wanted to be on screen as a kid but I never thought I could never make it. I come from a very poor and conservative family and I didn’t even have the audacity to dream so big. But I did dream, and today, it’s a reality.”
Advertisement
She says that watching different characters on screen motivated her to follow her dream. “I have seen a lot of shows and characters that inspired me, while growing up. As of now, my favourite movies are ‘Chameli’, ‘Omkara’ and the recent series ‘Made In Heaven’. I have always dreamed of playing such characters on screen, and I am sure I will achieve this dream as well,” she adds.
Advertisement
She adds that your personal struggles contribute to who you become in a big way. “I feel that personal experiences, your struggles, your achievements, your journey is what makes you who you are,” she concludes.